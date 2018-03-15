Trumbull News: Student Arrested For threats Against School

#Trumbull CT– On March 14, 2018, a juvenile was arrested by Trumbull Police after the student made an online threat of a shooting with the intended target being Trumbull High School. Trumbull Police was notified of the incident when concerned students and staff members approached a school resource officer with evidence of the threat on a social media site. The student had posted the threat to “shoot up” the high school along with other remarks about the school. Police and school officials took immediate action and detained the student, a 16-year-old female. Upon further investigation, a photo of the student was also linked to the threat, which showed the student holding what appeared to be a handgun. Police then located a replica gun in the student’s home and determined it was the one from the posting but it was not a functioning firearm. The student was charged with Threatening and Breach of Peace and was referred to juvenile court. The student was released to parents and there is an ongoing investigation to determine if others were involved.

