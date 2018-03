9:35am–#Bridgeport CT– A female caller at the Optimus Health Care at 982 East Main Street that a package that was supposed to contain a watch was much larger than expected. The area was closed off and business nearby evacuated. State Police Bomb Squad was called in and by noontime the area and facility were deemed safe to occupy.

I think I’d be suspcious of the package too. The sender was Rong Kai FU Company (see close up insert top left of the photo).