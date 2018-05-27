Bridgeport News: Water Rescue At Seaside Park

8:22pm–#Bridgeport CT–First responders received a call of two adults and two children stuck on the rocks at Seaside Park. Officials launched a “zodiac”/inflatable police and fireboat to rescue what turned out to be four adult males. Assistant Fire Chief Rich D’Onofrio told me that the men were from New York and were unfamiliar with the location and tides. The chief said they are called out a couple times over the summer for these type of rescues despite frequent warnings from the police throughout the day.