Fairfield News: Fight In Greenfield Hunt

#Fairfield CT– Bonita Monteiro (10/18/51) and Robert F. Monteiro (02/26/49) were issued Misdemeanor Summons for violating CGS 53a-182: Disorderly Conduct after Bonita called 911 to report an altercation between her and her husband Robert at at 55 Palmer Bridge. The altercation began when she attempted to question him about a trip he had been on with another female. The argument escalated to throwing food and in the process, Bonita slipped on the food and struck her head on the floor when she fell. Both were drinking alcohol during the day. AMR responded for evaluation. Conditions of release were set on both parties. No mugshots are available as they were released at the scene.

