Fairfield News: Two Pursuits At Same Time 1 Ends In Crash

2:55am–#Fairfield CT– Police were called to Mill Plain Road for 3 individual going through cars in the neighborhood. The suspects fled in a green Toyota Highlander and two in a silver Lexus. The green Highlander headed to and got on the Merrit Parkway and the single suspect was taken into custody near exit 33. The silver Lexus came down Kings Highway East towards the town line of Bridgeport. They lost control of their vehicle and hit a utility pole across the street from DeSante Tire. The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle but firefighters were required to extricate the driver who was unconscious but breathing according to fire radio reports. The condition of the two is not known at this time.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Robert Kalamaris was on scene but was being briefed when I left the scene. He will have a report later today.