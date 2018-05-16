Governor Activates Emergency Adjuster Program

#HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that the Connecticut Insurance Department has activated its emergency adjuster program that allows insurance companies to quickly register their out-of-state adjusters and bring them into the state to help with claims of property and auto damage. The Governor explained activating this protocol will help expedite the many anticipated claims resulting from the severe storms that impacted the state on Tuesday afternoon.

“Residents and businesses who suffered damage from yesterday’s storms will understandably be seeking assistance with their insurance companies,” Governor Malloy said. “Allowing out-of-state adjusters to assist will hopefully expedite this process and help folks during this time of need.”

“We want to make sure that homeowners get help as quickly as possible from their insurance companies,” Insurance Commissioner Katharine Wade said. “By activating this program, insurance companies are able to quickly get more help on the ground where it’s most needed.”

Insurance companies seeking to register their adjusters can access the emergency program online at this link.

Residents and business who have insurance questions and concerns related to property damage can contact the Connecticut Insurance Department at insurance@ct.gov. The department also has an FAQ on storm damage available on their website.

