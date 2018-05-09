Governor Applauds Legislation On Climate Change He Says Is Man Made

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy is applauding the Connecticut House of Representatives for giving final approval to legislation he introduced that takes a major step forward in Connecticut’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepares for the ongoing effects of climate change and sea level rise.

The legislation, Senate Bill 7 – An Act Concerning Climate Change Planning and Resiliency, was adopted in the House this afternoon by a vote of 137-11. It passed the Senate early this morning by a vote of 34-2. The bill next moves to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

“Climate change is real, it’s man-made, and it’s a pressing problem for our communities and our state,”Governor Malloy said. “We see the effects everywhere. Right here in Connecticut, sea levels are expected to rise by nearly two feet over the next 30 years, causing great harm to our coastal communities and our economy. We must continue to pursue forward-looking policies that take into consideration the interests not just of today, but of future generations. Especially when coupled with my administration’s energy bill, which received final approval this morning, this legislation continues Connecticut’s role as a national leader in environmental protection.”

“With the passage of both Senate Bill 7 and 9, Connecticut has shown true leadership in tackling the most pressing global problem of our time – climate change,” Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Rob Klee said. “We have witnessed the devastating impacts of climate change firsthand and rather that denying the problem we are addressing it head on. On behalf of all those who have dedicated countless hours to find common ground on these transformational bills thank you.”

The bill:

Implements an interim target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 45 percent from a 2001 baseline by 2030 as recommended by the Governor’s Council on Climate Change.

Updates current statutory references to sea level rise to reflect the Connecticut Institute for Resilience and Climate Adaptation’s (CIRCA) planning recommendation of nearly two feet by 2050.

Requires all future state projects located in the Coastal Boundary that are either undertaken by a state agency or funded by a state/federal grant or loan to meet CIRCA’s projections.

Senate Bill 7 is a companion to an energy bill the Governor also introduced that takes bold action in the development and deployment of affordable, clean energy. That bill – Senate Bill 9, An Act Concerning Connecticut’s Energy Future – was approved by both chambers of the General Assembly and will soon be transmitted to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

This press release is made possible by this great way to keep cool: