Bridgeport News: Mayor/City Make $ Contributions To City Sports

Bridgeport, CT – In an ongoing effort to support the City’s youth sports programs, Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport donated $8,000 to go towards sports equipment for student-athletes in Bridgeport’s Public High Schools. The safety equipment will be available to approximately 80 student-athletes who participate in football programs at Bassick, and Central high schools.

“We need to continue to do everything we can to support our young people and encourage extracurricular activities in Bridgeport,” said Mayor Ganim. “Sports and other youth programs are an integral part creating a positive environment that fosters teamwork and personal achievement. Bridgeport’s students deserve these opportunities and experiences to help strive and prepare for the future.”

Since taking office, Mayor Ganim has made it a priority to support school athletics annually. In 2016 the city partnered with the Bridgeport Police Department to donate over $21,000 of sports equipment to local youth teams throughout the city. In 2017, Mayor Ganim donated football helmets to the Harding High School Presidents.

