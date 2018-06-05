Norwalk Cops Need Your Help

#Norwalk CT–Norwalk Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the pictured male. The male was involved in a theft at the Marshalls on Westport Avenue. During the commission of this crime, he was confronted by loss prevention. The male then pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened the employee. The male fled the store and ran eastbound on Westport Avenue, possibly entering a white van. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Cisero at 203-854-3034. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following contacts: Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)