Norwalk News: Lighting Strikes House Causing Fire

4:51 Norwalk Fire responded to a house fire at 32 Thistle Road. The fire started from a lightning strike. The fire first started in the attic then caught the kitchen below. There was heavy fire damage to the first floor and attic, and smoke damage to the rest of the home. All occupants managed to get out safely along with two cats. One firefighter was injured when part of the ceiling fell. He suffered a minor laceration to the face and a minor back injury. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.