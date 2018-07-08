#Stratford CT–On 06/29/2018, The Stratford Narcotics Vice and Intel Unit conducted a MV Stop on a Silver KIA Forte in the Honeyspot Motor Lodge. While interviewing the driver, Matthew Prosnick, Detectives observed Narcotics in the vehicle. During a subsequent Search of the vehicle, Detectives discovered a 9mm Taurus containing several rounds of ammunition in the center console along with a ski mask. The Firearm was reported Stolen out of Bridgeport in Oct. 2017. Also discovered during the search of the vehicle were several bundles of Heroin stamped “DOA” as well as loose Heroin, Crack Cocaine and Narcotics Packaging and gloves. Detectives also discovered that (2) passengers had Outstanding Warrants for Failure to appear in Court. The following individuals were arrested and charged as follows:

Matthew Prosnick DOB 11/05/1985 has an extensive criminal history and is a CONVICTED FELON, he was charged as follows: Weapons in MV CGS 29-38 Theft of Firearm CGS 53a-212 (2) Counts –Sale of Narcotics 21a-277(a) (2) Counts-Criminal Poss. Firearm CGS 53a-217 No Pistol Permit CGS 29-35

Isaiah Gonzalez DOB -4/27/1992 showed an Outstanding Warrant for FTA and was additionally charged as follows: Littering CGS 22a-250(a) Interfering CGS 53a-167(a) (2) Counts-Poss. WITS 21a-277(a) Weapons in MV CGS 29-38 Theft of Firearm CGS 53a-212 No Pistol Permit CGS 29-35(a) (2) Counts- Criminal Poss. Firearm

Edwin Gonzalez DOB 06/05/1990 was charged as follows: (2) Counts- Sale of Narcotics CGS 21a-277(a) Weapons in MV CGS 29-38 Theft of Firearm CGS 53a-212 No Pistol Permit CGS 29-35

Tanya Serrano DOB 02/17/1974 also showed an outstanding warrant for FTA and was charged additionally with the following: (2) Counts- Sale of Narcotics CGS 21a-277(a) Weapons in MV CGS 29-38 Theft of Firearm CGS 53a-212 No Pistol Permit CGS 29-35 All parties were issued bonds of $250,000 which they were unable to post and placed in the lockup with Court dates of 07/11/2018. Captain Frank Eannotti Stratford Police Department.