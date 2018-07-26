Bridgeport News: Ganim Thanks Legislative Delegation

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim is praising the hard work of the Bridgeport Legislative Delegation for securing over $10 million in state bonding investment for various cultural institutions and schools in the city. Authorization for the bonding funds was approved today by the state bond commission in Hartford. The funds will be used for aid in renovations, improvements and site deficiencies for the following locations: Barnum Museum, Discovery Museum, Barnum, Cesar Batalla School, Geraldine R. Johnson School, Waltersville Elementary School as well as the Achievement First, Capital Prep Harbor and The Bridge Charter Schools.

“These bond funds represent a significant investment in cultural institutions in our city as well as our city schools,” said Mayor Ganim. “This investment was only made possible by the hard work of our state representatives and our two state senators. I salute our legislative delegation for their diligence and dedication to the city of Bridgeport in securing these funds – especially during difficult budget times. Clearly, we still have more work to do because there are major economic development projects worthy of state support for which we are seeking investment partnership with the state. Making these projects and infrastructure improvements a reality has the potential to add significant momentum to the revitalization of our downtown as well as improve the quality of life for neighborhood residents on the east and west sides of Bridgeport. Investing in the state’s largest city will also help attract businesses to locate here, and I look forward to working with our legislators and leadership in the General Assembly to make these investments happen during the next legislative session.”

Breakdown in State Bonding is as follows:

Grant-in-aid for improvements to various Commissioners’ Network Schools. Projects will include alterations, repairs, improvements, technology and equipment to help address building and site deficiencies, and to promote the health, safety, and learning of the students. Bridgeport – Barnum, Batalla, Geraldine Johnson and Waltersville Schools



$ 775,592

Grant-in-aid to assist Charter Schools with capital improvements and repayment of debt as detailed below. Achievement First Bridgeport Academy – Bridgeport – Debt repayment



$ 850,000

Capital Prep Harbor – Bridgeport – Window, HVAC/electrical replacement



$ 850,000

The Bridge – Bridgeport – Exterior improvements and oil tank removal $ 175,869

Grant-in-aid to the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport to assist with renovations and improvements. This project includes upgrades to the planetarium, improvements to exhibit, classroom and theater spaces, HVAC and energy conservation improvements, elevator upgrades and replacement of the roof on the Wonder Workshop building.

$ 1,854,000

Grant-in-aid to the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport. Assist with design and construction of infrastructure repairs and improvements, ongoing building stabilization and site improvements.

$ 6,900,100