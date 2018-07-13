Bridgeport News: Ground Breaking For Amphitheater

#Bridgeport CT– Ground breaking for the new Harbor Yard Amphitheater took place this morning after phase one of three is complete. Design one was design, structural engineering, final drawings and permitting. The new structure is expected to be twelve stories or one hundred and twenty feet tall, almost as tall as the People’s Bank Tower down the street on Main Street. Phase two will be demolition, site work and footings put in place. State three will spend $15 million with 258 construction jobs.

Jim Koplik of Live Nation Connecticut promises great talent to visit the amphitheater, Koplik also runs the Xfinity Center in Hartford. Koplick said the Arena at Harbor Yard is under utilized and he hopes to bring new business to them as well. The Arena has limited dates due to sports teams that play their home games there. The amphitheater’s projected opening date is in June 2019.