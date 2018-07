#Bridgpeort CT–This morning, detectives from the Fugitive Task Force arrested(DOB: 07/21/1987 of 114 Asylum St) for the May 24, 2018 shooting death of Willie Nance. Ragin is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm for A,B,C Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He is being held on a $350,000 bond.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)