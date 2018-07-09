Bridgeport News: Larceny Charges After Investigation

In November 2017, the CT State Police Western District Major Crime Squad initiated an investigation into a suspected scheme involving misappropriation of state funds within a substance abuse treatment program called Access to Recovery (ATR). The program is funded by the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) and is administered through Advanced Behavioral Health (ABH), a non-profit company. A complaint was made to ABH that one of their caseworkers, Nikkita Chesney (DOB: 11/27/1972) of Bridgeport, CT, was involved in a kickback scheme where she would promise clients cash in return for requesting day care services, a benefit available through ATR. In the course of the investigation, it was learned that numerous documents were forged in order to make these clients appear eligible for these benefits, when in fact they were not. It was also learned that Chesney conspired with several other individuals to complete the illicit scheme, including other ATR clients and two home daycare providers in Bridgeport, CT. The conspiracy resulted in a total of $35,197 in misappropriated funds from Access to Recovery. On 06/20/2018, arrest warrants were obtained for four involved suspects.

On 06/25/2018, Chesney surrendered herself to detectives at Troop G, where she was arrested on theOn 06/25/2018, Chesney surrendered herself to detectives at Troop G, where she was arrested on thefollowing charges:C.G.S. 53a-122 – Larceny 1st DegreeC.G.S. 53a-48/53a-122 – Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st DegreeC.G.S. 53a-139 – Forgery 2nd DegreeC.G.S. 53a-48/53a-139 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 2nd DegreeChesney was released on a $50,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport SuperiorCourt GA#2 on 07/09/2018.J

Joyce Walker (DOB: 06/18/1981) of Bridgeport, CT, was identified as an ABH client and co-conspirator who played an instrumental role in the fraudulent scheme. An arrest warrant was obtained for Walker andshe turned herself into WDMCS-G detectives on 06/25/2018 on the following charges:C.G.S. 53a-122 – Larceny 1st DegreeC.G.S. 53a-48/53a-122 – Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st DegreeC.G.S. 53a-139 – Forgery 2nd DegreeC.G.S. 53a-48/53a-139 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 2nd DegreeWalker was released on $50,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior CourtGA#2 on 07/09/2018. The two home day care providers involved in the scheme were identified as Merlisia Bennett (DOB:10/25/1958) and Rachel Lawrence (DOB: 09/01/1948), both of Bridgeport, CT. Both parties turned themselves in on arrest warrants on 06/28/2018 and were charged with the following:

Merlisia Bennett:C.G.S. 53a-122 – Larceny 1st DegreeC.G.S. 53a-48/53a-122 – Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st DegreeC.G.S. 53a-139 – Forgery 2nd DegreeC.G.S. 53a-48/53a-139 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 2nd Degree. Bennett was released on $50,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior CourtGA#2 on 07/09/2018.

Rachel Lawrence:C.G.S. 53a-122 – Larceny 1st Degree C.G.S. 53a-48/53a-122 – Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st Degree Lawrence was released on $25,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court GA#2 on 07/09/2018.

