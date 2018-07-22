Norwalk Police Officer Of The Month

#Norwalk CT– The June 2018 Officers of the Month are Lieutenant Terrence Blake and Officer Christopher Kassimis. They were recognized for their life-saving actions that occurred on June 22, 2018. Lieutenant Blake and Officer Kassmis responded to a report of an unconscious person who was not breathing. They quickly determined that the person was suffering from an opioid overdose. They administered Narcan and provided oxygen. After a short time, the person began breathing and regained consciousness. Chief Kulhawik noted that this was the first Narcan save by the Norwalk Police Department. Congratulations on a job well done!

(Norwalk Police Press Release)