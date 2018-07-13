Traffic Advisory for 2018 Fine Arts Festival

The 2018 Fine Arts Festival will be taking place this coming weekend (July 14 – 15) in the center of Westport. To accommodate the vendors and assure the safety of the pedestrians the following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic during the festival: Main Street (from Post Rd. E. to Avery Place); Elm Street (from The Baldwin Lot to Main Street); Church Lane (from Elm Street to Post Road East); and Taylor Place. Main Street and Elm Street will close Friday, July 13th at 3:00 p.m. and is scheduled to reopen Sunday July15 th at 9:00 p.m. Church Lane and Taylor Place will close during the early morning hours of July 14th and they will both reopen Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Motorists should expect minor delays when traveling through the center of town during the event.

