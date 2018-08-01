Westport Police Promote Detective and Announce Two Recent Hires

#Westport CT– The Westport Police Department would like to announce the upcoming promotion of Staff Corporal Ashley DelVecchio to the rank of detective and the recent lateral hire of two officers, John Margnelli and Brian Meraviglia. Detective Ashley DelVecchio was hired as a patrolman in 2010. In 2016, she was promoted to the rank of Staff Corporal where she was the Accreditation Manager leading the department to receive its Tier 1 accreditation from the State of Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council.

Detective DelVecchio serves on the Westport Police Marine Division and has previously earned a lifesaving award. She’s also the voice behind the Westport Police Department’s Social Media accounts – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Detective DelVecchio holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Eastern Connecticut State University and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of New Haven. She was previously a field hockey coach at Staples High School and a Westport Police Athletic League basketball coach. Detective DelVecchio currently resides in Fairfield with her husband, Rich and daughter, Evelyn.

The Westport Police Department also recently welcomed two new officers to its ranks. The department swore in Officer Brian Meraviglia formerly of the Connecticut State Police and Officer John Margnelli, formerly a detective Clearwater, Florida.

Officer John Margnelli recently relocated to Connecticut from Florida where he worked at the Clearwater Police Department. While at the Clearwater Police Department, Officer Margnelli held many positions throughout his career to include homicide detective, field training officer, SWAT operator, and patrol officer as well as spending time on the Anti-Crime/Community Policing Team. During his ten years of service with Clearwater PD, Officer Margnelli was the recipient of two Chief Unit Citations and the Medal of Distinguished Service. He is also credited with solving a 15 year old homicide case. Officer Margnelli holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from Florida State University. Officer Margnelli honorably served 5 years in the United States Army obtaining the rank of sergeant. He currently resides in Norwalk with his wife, Lynne and son, Maverick.

Officer Brian Meraviglia has been involved in Connecticut law enforcement for 31 years. He is a twenty eight year veteran with the Connecticut State Police having retired in a rank of colonel. He also had three years prior service with the Trumbull Police Department. Meraviglia’s career has spanned many areas of the Division of State Police. In the field, he has worked as a patrol trooper, resident state trooper, patrol sergeant, a Major Crime detective, and sergeant. In 2002, Meraviglia was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and has served as the Commanding Officer of the Western District Major Crime Squad, Troop G in Bridgeport and Professional Standards. In 2008, he was promoted to the rank of captain where he served as the Executive Officer and Acting commanding officer of Central District. Meraviglia was promoted to Major in 2009 and he has served as the commanding officer of both the Western and Central District Headquarters and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Prior to being promoted to Colonel, he has served as the acting lieutenant colonel of Field Operations. As a colonel, Meraviglia also was assigned as Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. He oversaw the Office of Statewide Emergency Telecommunications, the Commission on Fire Prevention and Control/Connecticut Fire Academy, the Police Officer Standards and Training Council, the Division of Scientific Services, and the Division of State Police. He retired as the highest-ranking member of the Connecticut State Police with immediate responsibility of 1100 sworn troopers and 531 civilian personnel. During his impressive career, Meraviglia has earned a number of departmental awards to include Meritorious Service Awards, an Outstanding Award for Police Service and multiple Unit Citations. Officer Meraviglia holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut; is a graduate of the University of Connecticut’s Executive Education Program; and a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the FBI National Executive Institute. Officers Margnelli and Meraviglia fill vacancies following the retirements of Officer Mark Pocius and Detective John Rocke. They will have to complete a modified field training program in order to familiarize themselves with the Town of Westport and the policies and practices of the department before they are assigned to the patrol division.

Detective Ashley DelVecchio will be promoted on August 1st, at a ceremony held in the police department classroom at 10:00am.

(Westport Police Press Release)