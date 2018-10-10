Westport, CT – Department of Human Services Director Elaine Daignault announced today that Westport Youth Services, Positive Youth Development and collaborating partners, will host a free community presentation on October 15th at 7PM at Saugatuck Congregational Church (245 Post Rd E.) on the Resilient Mindset Model by Donna Volpitta, Ed.D.

The Resilient Mindset Model is a framework for understanding and encouraging resiliency in youth and adults. Dr. Volpitta’s presentation focuses on practical strategies and tips for people of all ages to develop a growth mindset in a variety of situations.

“We are very excited for Dr. Volpitta’s visit to Westport as she teaches ways to approach challenges with greater confidence and flexibility. The Resilient Mindset Model describes the intersection between neuroscience and mindfulness, illustrating how our thoughts and emotions can either help or hinder growth. Parents will learn how to support resilience in youth and the importance of unstructured activity in developing new skills”, Daignault stated.

Dr. Volpitta is the Founder of the Center for Resilient Leadership which draws on the latest research in neurology, psychology and education, and has been applied to areas of leadership from parenting to corporate management. Dr. Volpitta is co-author of the book “The Resilience Formula: A Guide to proactive–Not Reactive-Parenting” and co-creator of the “Nametags Education Program” providing practical strategies and ways to apply the model.

Due to the popularity of this speaker, registration is strongly recommended to guarantee entry. Please register at https://theresilientmindwestport.eventbrite.com or call/email Annette D’Augelli at (203)341-1050 or adaugelli@westportct.gov for more information.

