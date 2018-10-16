Fairfield News: AT&T Makes $10k Donation

State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) participated in a press conference Tuesday as AT&T makes a $10,000 donation to the Newtown Parent Connection.

“I’m ecstatic that AT&T has decided to give this generous grant to such a worthy local nonprofit,” said Sen. Hwang. “Dorrie Carolan and the Newtown Parent Connection are really on the front lines fighting the opiate epidemic in our state. I can’t think of a better recipient for these valuable funds. All the money will go to efficient use right here in the community.”