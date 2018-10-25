Trumbull News: Children Injured In School Bus Accident

#Trumbull CT–Trumbull Police were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Churchill Road (Rt 127) at the intersection of Middlebrooks Avenue, the collision involved a school bus carrying children

and a car. Police received 911 calls reporting the accident at 8:27 a.m. The collision involved a school bus transporting children to Middlebrooks Elementary School nearby. Twelve (12)

students who were on the school bus received minor injuries from the crash and were transported to local hospitals for observation. The Trumbull Board of Education has been notifying the

parents of those twelve children. All other students on the bus and the driver were not hurt. The driver of the car was injured and transported by ambulance as well. Multiple ambulances and

local fire departments assisted at the scene. Police are continuing their investigation but the scene has been cleared and the road is open. (Trumbull Police Press Release)

Thanks Rick for providing this picture!