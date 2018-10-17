Westport News: Registrars of Voters Announce Office Hours and Deadlines for Voter Registration

Westport, CT – Registrars of Voters Marla Cowden and Kevin White announced today that the Registrars of Voters Office in Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Room 107, will be open Monday through Friday (except holidays), from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM for voter registration.

October 30, 2018 is the deadline for the following registrations for the November 6, 2018 State Election:

Mail-in registration (postmarked by) New Voters

Online registrations (available at: https://voterregistration.ct.gov)

November 5, 2018 from 9:00AM to 5:00PM in TOWN HALL is the deadline for IN-PERSON registration for residents who meet the following criteria:

Between October 30, 2018 and November 6th 2018:

Achieved the age of 18

Moved to Westport

Achieved citizenship

Are a member/family member of the Armed Services.

If you have questions contact the Registrars’ Office at 203-341-1115 or visit the Voter Registration page on the Town of Westport website at www.westportct.gov.

