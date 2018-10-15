Westport News: Nixle Public Safety Alerts Replaces Code Red

The Westport Fire and Police Departments have partnered with Nixle to implement its “Community Notification System”. This will alert residents in real-time for localized emergency situations and relevant community advisories. This system will improve the safety of all our residents. The Westport Police Department has been using Nixle to provide traffic advisories for the past four years and it has proven to be reliable and easy-to-use. Residents may also customize their alert settings by going to www.nixle.com and creating a User Profile.

Nixle will be replacing the CodeRED emergency notification system Westport has used since 2009; residents and business owners should not assume their number is registered and should take the time to register. All Alerts will be targeted geographically, allowing residents to receive localized, relevant alerts from the Westport Fire and Police Departments. Nixle Alerts will allow information to be sent via Text, Email, Voice, Web, and Social Media in an instant. Nixle is partnered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Blue Alert Network, and Google for unmatched reach. For more information, visit: www.westportct.gov/index.aspx?page=118 For more information about Nixle, visit: www.nixle.com

This press release is made possible by: