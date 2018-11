5:49pm–#Bridgeport CT– Another pedestrian has been hit by a hit and run driver (not the same driver), this time at James and Washington Street, the pedestrian is in pretty serious condition. This driver left behind the lower portion of his bumper, unfortunately not the part with the license plate. Another pedestrian was hit at North and Parrell, but a witness did get a plate number. The other incident happened on Main Street between Woodmont and Glendale Roads.