Bridgeport News: Slow Speed Pursuit Ends

6:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– State and Bridgeport Police were in a slow speed pursuit starting near Bridgeport Hospital then circling Birdseye and Palisades Avenue a number of times before they were taken into custody after being boxed in near Remington and Palisades. This was a state police pursuit with a Bridgeport assist. The car was wanted for a traffic violation, then they discovered a mis-use on the plate (usually means it’s stolen). Speeds were for the most part in the mid-20 mph but with gusts of 50mph.

