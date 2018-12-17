Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Getting Spoiled!

On Saturday after the BMW of Bridgeport X-5 Launch Event, Tim Kraemer presented me with the keys to an X-3 to drive around for the week.  I have to tell you, besides the nice ride, it’s like driving a car from the future!  You should stop down at 43 North Avenue for a test drive of any BMW this week.  They have some great end of the year specials going on.  Check out the X-5, what a beautiful ride!

 

I’ll be back in the Interstate race car next week which is also a nice ride, but for this week I’ll gladly be pampered!

