Harry Helps Hope

Harry’s Wine & Liquor Market, Fairfield, recently sponsored its annual “Rare Bottles” fundraiser for Operation Hope of Fairfield to support its efforts to end hunger and end homelessness in the local community. On Saturdays throughout the month of October, Harry’s released a handful of hard-to-find bottles that were sold at 8:00 am on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a portion of the proceeds of bottle sales donated to Operation Hope. Each Saturday, a line snaked out the door before the doors opened, where patrons were eager to have the opportunity to snag some very rare bottles of scotch, bourbon, and whiskey. The fundraiser raised $8,346.00, which will be used to help finance the Food Pantry, Affordable Housing program, and the new Homeless Response Center. Operation Hope is deeply grateful to Harry’s management, staff and customers for its continued commitment to community and for sharing our goal that one day, we will reach a day when everyone in our community has supportive relationships, hope for the future and a place to call home.