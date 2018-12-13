Multiple Bomb Threats To Local Businesses

UPDATE: From the Connecticut State Police: State Police investigated the report of a suspicious email sent to a school administrator. Shortly thereafter, both the State Police Emergency Services Unit and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene. In the course of the investigation, which is active and ongoing, it was determined that multiple states across the country were receiving similar threatening correspondents- affecting all sectors- both public and private. Each email contained similar verbiage. To date, none of the threats were found to be credible but we strongly encourage anyone who may receive a suspicious email, to immediately call 911. The Connecticut State Police are currently working with our Federal, State and Local partners in the investigation of this incident and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Cyber Crimes Investigative Unit and Connecticut Intelligence Center (CTIC) are also working to identify the source of the emails that are circulating across various locations in the state. As always, we would like to remind everyone, “If You See Something, Say Something.” Anyone who sees something out of the ordinary should call the state’s 24-hour Homeland Security Tip Line at 1-866-HLS- TIPS (1-866-457-8477). If immediate attention is necessary, you should always call 9-1-1.

Multiple businesses are receiving bomb threats via the internet in exchange for bitcoin funds. This is breaking now. I just spoke with Lieutenant Perez and will have his report shortly.

This news report is made possible by: