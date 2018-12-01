Norwalk News: Stabbing Arrest

#Norwalk CT– On November 20, 2018 at 4:07 pm, officers were dispatched to the Norwalk Courthouse at 17 Belden Avenue. State Judicial Marshals had reported that the victim of a stabbing had collapsed inside the front doors of the courthouse.

Arriving officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital. It was quickly determined that the stabbing had occurred across the street at 24 Belden Avenue. A search of the area was conducted for potential suspect(s) however no one was taken into custody.

Norwalk Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded and began processing the crime scene and collecting evidence. Detectives quickly developed persons of interest for this crime and determined that the assault was the result of a drug-related robbery. Based on their investigation, arrest warrants were issued for the suspects.

The three suspects were arrested by Norwalk Detectives on November 29, 2018. The victim is recovering from his injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Arrested: Gustavo Arriaga, 18 of 22 Marlin Drive Norwalk

Askew, Shamar, 18 of 46 Summit Avenue Norwalk

Male Juvenile

Charges: Robbery 1, Assault 1, Conspiracy Bond: $200,000

