Norwalk News: Robbery Arrest

On November 29, 2018 at 8:41pm, Patrol Division Officers responded to a reported robbery at the Stop and Shop located at 385 Connecticut Avenue. The caller stated that the male suspect stated he was in possession of a firearm and demanded money. The clerk refused and the suspect then fled the store with a stolen pack of cigarettes. Arriving officers scoured the area however the suspect was not located. However a witness was able to identify the suspect as Shawn Oliphant. Norwalk Detectives assumed the investigation and quickly confirmed Oliphant was in fact the suspect. Detectives determined that Oliphant was at a location in Stamford. With the assistance of the Stamford Police Department, Detectives located Oliphant and took him into custody without incident.

Arrested: Shawn Oliphant, 36 of 50 Lafayette Place Stamford

Charges: Robbery 1, Larceny 6, Violation Protective Order Bond: $100,000

