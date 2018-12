8:28pm–#Bridgeport CT–Report of a man assaulted by another male with a firearm at Sheridan and Ogden Street Extension.

9:09pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of two males fighting in the parking lot at 929 Kings Highway East.

9:14pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of an ex-boyfriend with a knife trying to attacking the neighbor at 600 East Main Street.

9:16pm–#Fairfield CT– A daughter attacking her mother in the 600 block of Fairfield Beach Road.

