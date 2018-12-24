Bridgeport News: Arrests Made In 12 Year Old’s Murder

#BRIDGEPORT, CT— Today, Christmas Eve, Bridgeport Police Department detectives secured arrest warrants for four individuals responsible for the murder of Clinton Howell that occurred on December 18, 2018. One adult male identified as Tajay Chambers 10/12/2000 is charged with Murder with Special Circumstances 53a-54b, Murder, 53a-54a, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a A, B, or C Felony, 53-202K, Illegal Carry/ Possession of a Pistol or revolver without a Permit, 29-35, Risk of Injury to a Child, (3 counts) 53-21, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, 53a-63 and Larceny in the 2nd Degree, 53a-123. Chambers is currently being detained by the Department of Corrections on non-related charges, and we anticipate he will be arraigned later this week. Three juveniles, ages 12, 14 and 16 are in custody and have been charged with Conspiracy to Murder, 53a-48/53a-54a, Carrying a Pistol or Revolver without a Permit, 29-35 and Larceny in the Second Degree, 53a-123. These arrests would not have been possible without strong cooperation from the public, and the excellent police work of Detective Cintron, Detective Roscoe and the Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad. (Bridgeport Police Press Release)