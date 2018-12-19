Shelton Scores Big In Cheer Competition

How about some likes for a good news story? Several local cheer and dance teams traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete in the Amercian Youth Cheerleading (AYC) National Championships. Each championship team would not only earn bragging rights but also blue championship jackets. The Shelton Lady Vikings sent three cheer teams to Orlando. The Bridgeport Charge captivated the audience and are Dance Division 18 winners. Other winners were the Ansonia Coppers and the Monroe Lions. Congratulations to all the competed!