Stratford News: Possible Fatality In Fiery Crash

11:45PMish–#Stratford CT–Stratford Police are investigating a possible fatal accident on Nichols Avenue near Greenfield Avenue. A pick-up truck went through the fence almost hitting a house. The other car, a small compact came to a rest across the street and burst into flames. You can see by video from Ashley Ainsworth that bystanders heroically tried to gain entry into the car to free the driver. People even lifted realty sign to try and smash the window open. Firefighters had to extricated victims from both vehicles at the same time. There was no official word on the extent of the injuries.