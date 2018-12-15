Westport News: Motorized Wheel Chair and Car Collide

(Westport, CT) On 12/13/2018 at approximately 6:00pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 1700 Post Road East on a complaint of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, it was determined the pedestrian was riding a motorized wheelchair at the time of the collision. The incident required temporary closure of Post Road East at that location while officers, Westport Fire and Westport Emergency Medical Services were on scene. The pedestrian, a 57-year-old male from Westport, was transported to Norwalk Hospital with serious injuries. The operator of the vehicle was not injured during the incident and cooperative with investigators.

A preliminary investigation showed that this was a fairly slow speed collision that occurred while the struck party was attempting to navigate across Post Road East and may not have been using the nearby crosswalk while doing so. The incident remains under investigation. We urge all drivers to use extra caution and drive slowly during this busy holiday season. We also ask pedestrians to utilize marked crosswalks and the crossing signals at those locations. Pedestrians are also reminded to wear light colored and reflective clothing or carry a light while traveling at night.(Westport, CT) On 12/13/2018 at approximately 6:00pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 1700 Post Road East on a complaint of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, it was determined the pedestrian was riding a motorized wheelchair at the time of the collision. The incident required temporary closure of Post Road East at that location while officers, Westport Fire and Westport Emergency Medical Services were on scene. The pedestrian, a 57 year old male from Westport, was transported to Norwalk Hospital with serious injuries. The operator of the vehicle was not injured during the incident and cooperative with investigators.

This press release is made possible by: