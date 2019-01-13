Bridgeport News: Basement Fire

UPDATE: Deputy Fire Chief Lance Edwards said the child was taken to the hospital but was not certain why. The Red Cross will be providing temporary housing to 4 adults and two children.

7:18pm –#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to 1315 Pembroke Street for a structure fire. When the arrived they found heavy fire in the basement and people were evacuating the building. Primary and secondary searches confirmed everyone made it out safely. Deputy Fire Chief Lance Edwards said the basement fire was extinguished with minor extension to the first floor and that no firefighters were injured fight the fire. As I was leaving the scene I notice an infant/baby being checked out by EMS. The child did not appear to be in any distress and hopefully it was just precautionary.