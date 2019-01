#Stratford CT– Stratford Police Press Release:





At approximately 2:19 AM Officers were dispatched to Regency Terrace on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim who had been wounded by gunfire. The male was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died. Preliminary investigation reveals that two males were sitting in a parked car on Regency Terrace when they were approached two males on foot. The males exchanged words, and one of the males produced a firearm and fired at least one shot striking the victim. The victim had been an occupant of the vehicle. The two males on foot fled the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stratford Police department at 203-385-4140 or 4128 and information may be shared anonymously on the Stratford Police TIP411 app.