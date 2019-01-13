Stratford’s Shakespeare Theater Burns To The Ground

12:38am –#Stratford CT– Just after 12:30 Saturday night firefighters started receiving calls for a fire at the Shakespeare Theater on Elm Street. As firefighters arrived the fire was already an inferno and they called for a defensive operation, that is no firefighters inside the structure. The immediately set up a collapse zone where they thought the building would come down. Surrounding towns sent in personnel and equipment to battle the blaze. By 2am the building completely burned down. The embers started many brush fires in the nearby marshes. Remarkably, there were no reported injuries.

