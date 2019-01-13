Fairfield Cops Need Your Help

#Fairfield CTOn 01/08/19, the Fairfield Police Department responded to 1740 Post Rd, Starbucks, to investigate an overnight burglary. The coffee shop manager reported that when she arrived to work that morning the door was pried open, the business was entered, and someone had gained access to the safe. It is believed that the suspect entered the building just after midnight and was able to gain access to an undisclosed amount of currency.

We are looking for assistance from the public with any information they may have on this case. The building security cameras (pictured below) captured a surveillance photo of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the individual pictured below is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).