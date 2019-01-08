Bridgeport News: Knife Pulled During Eviction. Noticias de Bridgeport: cuchillo tirado durante el desalojo

3:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police were called to the 500 block of Carroll Avenue where a tenant pulled a knife on the landlord during an eviction.

3:22pm–#Bridgeport CT–La policía fue llamada a la dirección 500 de la Avenida de Carroll donde un arrendatario saco un cuchillo al dueño de la casa durante un desalojo.

This is breaking news gathered from radio reports from first responders. This report has not been verified by authorities. Circumstances and locations may vary.

This news report is made possible by: