Former Westport Soccer Coach Arrested Again For Public Indecency

#Norwalk CT–On September 26, 2018, Patrol Division Officers investigated a complaint that a male suspect had driven up to victim walking a dog on Winfield Street at Sasqua Road. The suspect exposed himself to the victim while masturbating. The suspect then drove away but circled back by the victim two more times while continuing to masturbate before leaving the area. Due to limited information at the time, the suspect was not identified. Special Victims Unit Detective Kristina LaPak assumed the investigation and later learned that the Fairfield Police Department had a similar incident in October 2018. The victim in the Fairfield incident provided a marker plate that matched the vehicle description given in the Norwalk incident. As a result of the investigation, David Sharpe was identified as the suspect in both the Fairfield and Norwalk incidents. Sharpe was arrested by the Fairfield Police Department in December 2018. Detective LaPak obtained a warrant for Sharpe’s arrest as well and Sharpe turned himself in at the Norwalk Police Department on January 11, 2019. Special Victims Unit Lieutenant Thomas Roncinske praised Detective Lapak’s investigative prowess for bringing this case to a successful conclusion.

Arrested: David Sharpe, 29 of 59 Warren Avenue Fairfield, Connecticut Charges: Breach of Peace and Public Indecency Bond : $50,000 Court Date: 01-25-19