Police Need Your Help

#Bridgeport CT–#Westport CT– Bridgeport Police are asking for the public’s help identifying The female in the photos below. She attempted to cash a check in Westport that had been stolen in a burglary on Tremont Avenue in Bridgeport.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the identity of this female please contact Bridgeport Police Detective Michael Fiumidinisi at 203-581-5246 or the BPD Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)

Also newsworthy is this is from an actual bank camera and you can actually make out the details!