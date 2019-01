#Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport snow emergency parking ban is lifted as of today, January 22, 2019. Residents may go to www.bridgeportct.gov/snow for the latest updates, information, and resources regarding snow events.

Sanitation and Recycling Collection

Bridgeport Public Facilities reports all trash and recycling pickup is on schedule. Christmas Tree Collection continues on your scheduled Recycling Day until Friday, February 1st

