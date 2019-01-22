Stratford To Move On Shakespeare Committee

STRATFORD – Following the devastating fire which consumed the historical American Shakespeare Festival Theater in Stratford last Sunday, town officials are announcing there will soon be a committee of citizens appointed to advise on the direction the town should take with the property the theater was located on. Details on the appointment of that committee will be available in the coming days.

“We envision this new committee made up of concerned Stratford residents will facilitate the start of the important public conversation of where we go now with the Shakespeare property following this incredible fire,” said Mayor Laura Hoydick. “We are affirming our commitment that this property will continue to be used for the performing arts, entertainment and recreation for the enjoyment of all residents, and in accordance with the terms set forth by the deed when the Town received the property from the State. The first step in developing a plan will be the creation of this committee to hear and review input from every citizen that wants their voice heard.”

Hoydick added that as the town moves forward, that any residents who wishes to be kept up-to-date on all information relative to what the town is doing concerning the property, they should send their name, email address and phone number to Shakespeare@TownofStratford. com to be added to the distribution list for news and announcements.

At Hoydick’s direction, a Memory Board has been placed near the costume building on the Shakespeare property for town residents to place any memorial items, photos, articles or memorabilia to commemorate the Shakespeare Theater, and the great loss the town has experienced.

