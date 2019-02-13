Bridgeport News: Community Health Needs Assessment

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (February 11, 2019) – The Fairfield Health Department is conducting its froth Community Health Needs Assessment and are asking residents to help by providing their feedback. Fairfield residents are asked to attend a community conversation on Wednesday, February 20 th from 6pm – 7:30pm at Vazzy’s 19 th hole (2390 Easton Turnpike, Fairfield) to discuss the health needs and concerns in Fairfield. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided. Additionally, Stop and Shop gift cards will be given to the first 20 people to RSVP. Residents can RSVP to Health Equity Solutions by calling (860)461-7637. “This is a great way for residents to vocalize the health issues here in Fairfield”, said Sands Cleary, Director of Health for the Fairfield Health Department. “Results from this conversation, along with telephone surveys conducted in the summer and fall of 2018, will give insight to the needs of the Fairfield community and from there we will develop a plan to address those needs”, Cleary explained. Fairfield is participating in this assessment as a member of the Primary Care Action Group (PCAG), which is a collaboration of area hospitals, community health centers, local health departments, and other organizations in the towns and cities of Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford, and Trumbull. The primary focus of PCAG is to enhance the health of the residents of these communities. For more information please contact the Fairfield Health Department at 203-256-3150 or 203-256-3020. Contact: Santina Jaronko, DrPH, CHES Health Educator – Town of Fairfield Health Department 203-256-3150 sjaronko@fairfieldct.org