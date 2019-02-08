Bridgeport News: Polite Pursuit Ends

11:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– The “Polite Pursuit” came to an end at Arlington and Madison, the same spot where the pursuit the other night came to an end. The driver just pulled the car over. The pursuit began on Lindley Street area, down Park Avenue, Wood Avenue and a tour of the East Side before returning to the Madison Avenue exit. It was a slow speed pursuit with the driver slowing at all intersections which is why I dubbed it the Polite Pursuit. Police have two in custody.

11:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 30-40mph pursuit starting on Lindley Street down to Charles and Park Avenue. The driver is slowing for intersections. The driver keeps heading back to Lindley until heading on the East Side from River Street now on William Street.

