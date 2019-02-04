Fairfield News: Homicide in Fairfield

#Fairfield CT–On 02/03/2019 at 09:23 PM the Fairfield Police Department received a 911 call from 54 Catamount Rd. which was believed to be a domestic disturbance. Initial officers arrived on scene and found a serious domestic assault took place inside the home and quickly took the suspect into custody. During the initial investigation officers located a female victim deceased on the scene. Detectives are currently interviewing the suspect, in addition to other witnesses that were involved. At this time, there is no threat to public safety. All parties involved are in the custody of the Fairfield Police Department. This case is currently under investigation by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau. State Police Major Crime Unit is processing the scene.