Bridgeport News: Police Nab ATM Thieves After Pursuit

10PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police nab ATM thieves who were using a cutting torch to cut into an ATM at Bank of America at 2091 Boston Avenue. Police responded when the alarm at the ATM activated to the alarm company who notified police. The suspects fled down Boston Avenue, through city streets with police right behind them. They got on I-95 exiting in Fairfield where they ran through town and then back onto I-95 northbound where state police entered the pursuit. Spike strips were set up at exit 34. I don’t know if the hit the strips but they did get off exit 34, back onto I-95 southbound where the pursuit came to an end near exit 29. One suspect was quickly taken into custody, the second suspect was taken into custody after a brief manhunt. One Bridgeport Police Officer received minor injuries. The suspects gained entry into the ATM’s first door but did not gain entry to the second door of the ATM.