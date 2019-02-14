Hearing On Tolls

#NORWALK – State Reps. Gail Lavielle (R-Wilton, Norwalk, Westport) and Terrie Wood (R- Darien, Norwalk) are inviting members of the public to attend an informational forum on tolls at the Norwalk Inn & Conference Center, 99 East Avenue, Norwalk on Tuesday, February 26th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The legislators will be joined by Transportation House Ranking Member Laura Devlin (R-Fairfield, Trumbull) along with Transportation Senate Ranking Member Henry Martin (R- Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth and Thomaston). Other area lawmakers will be invited to attend the forum.

State Rep. Gail Lavielle, who is House Ranking Member of the Appropriations Committee and a member of the Transportation Committee, has been informed by the committee’s leadership that public hearings on toll-related bills will soon be held at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

The Feb. 26 event will allow for residents to share their concerns, get their questions answered about tolls, and discuss potential alternatives to tolls.

