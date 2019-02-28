Norwalk News: Police Officers of the Month

#Norwalk CT–Congratulations to the 2019 January Officers of the Month, Sergeant Justin Bisceglie, Officer Javier Mogollon, and Officer Ralph DeVito. On January 12, 2019, they responded to an unconscious person at a residence. They quickly assessed that the individual was not breathing and began ventilation. They also determined that the individual was suffering from an opioid overdose. They administered Narcan and within minutes the person began to breathe on their own. (Norwalk Police Press Release)

L-R Deputy Chief Zecca, Deputy Chief Walsh, Mayor Rilling, Officer DeVito, Officer Mogollon, Chief Kulhawik and Commissioner Collier-Clemmons.